UPDATE 1-Polyone earnings climb 10 pct

Oct 25 Chemicals maker Polyone Corp's (POL.N) third quarter profits rose 10 percent but it expects slow economic growth and increased competition to continue.

Net earnings rose to $21.6 million, or 23 cents per share, compared to $3.6 million, or 4 cents per share, in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding one-time items, earnings per share were 26 cents, matching analysts' average forecast, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $735.8 million in the quarter, slightly below the $744.6 million analysts had forecast. (Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Derek Caney)