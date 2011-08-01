UPDATE 2-Polypore warns of cost increase, shares fall

* Q2 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.56

Aug 1 Polypore International Inc warned of a rise in costs related to an expansion of production capacity in the remainder of 2011, sending its shares down 3 percent.

The company, which makes parts for batteries, has been investing to expand its lithium-ion battery separator capacity for electric drive vehicles.

Lithium battery separator sales were about 26 percent of second-quarter sales.

Polypore posted an adjusted net income of 63 cents a share. Analysts, on average, had expected 56 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 31 percent to $196.4 million.

Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company were down 3 percent at $66.61 in trading after the bell. They closed at $68.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.