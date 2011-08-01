UPDATE 2-Polypore warns of cost increase, shares fall

* Q2 adj EPS $0.63 vs est $0.56
* Q2 rev $196.4 mln vs est $187.4 mln
* Shares down 3 pct in extended trade
(Adds outlook on costs; updates shares)
Aug 1 Polypore International Inc warned
of a rise in costs related to an expansion of production
capacity in the remainder of 2011, sending its shares down 3
percent.
The company, which makes parts for batteries, has been
investing to expand its lithium-ion battery separator capacity
for electric drive vehicles.
Lithium battery separator sales were about 26 percent of
second-quarter sales.
Polypore posted an adjusted net income of 63 cents a share.
Analysts, on average, had expected 56 cents a share, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Revenue rose 31 percent to $196.4 million.
Shares of the Charlotte, North Carolina-based company were
down 3 percent at $66.61 in trading after the bell. They closed
at $68.56 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange.
(Reporting by Divya Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Maju
Samuel)
