UPDATE 1-Polypore Q3 profit beats Street, rev misses

* Q3 rev $190.1 mln vs est $193.2 mln

* Q3 adj EPS $0.54 vs est $0.53

* Shares down 6 pct in extended trade (Follows alerts)

Nov 2 Polypore International Inc posted a quarterly profit that beat estimates, helped by strong demand in its lithium separator business, but revenue at the filtration products maker came in below expectations.

Shares of the company, which had climbed about 29 percent year-to-date, were down 6 percent in after-market trade.

For the third quarter, net income was $23.6 million, or 50 cents per share, compared with $12.4 million, or 27 cents per share in the year-ago period.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents a share.

Sales for the quarter rose 25 percent to $190.1 million.

Sales at its lithium battery separator business were up 65 percent.

Analysts, on average, had expected the company to earn 53 cents a share, before special items, on revenue of $193.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Shares of the company were trading at $49.50 after the bell. They closed at $52.53 on Wednesday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Kartick Jagtap in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)