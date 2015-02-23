Asahi Kasei to buy Polypore's energy storage segment for $2.2 bln

TOKYO Feb 23 Asahi Kasei Corp, a
Japanese chemicals maker, said on Monday it would buy Polypore
International Inc's Energy Storage segment for $2.2
billion, as it seeks to expand in the energy and environment
business.
Asahi Kasei will acquire all of the outstanding shares of
North Carolina-based Polypore for $60.50 a share, representing
an enterprise value for the company of approximately $3.2
billion, the companies said. Polypore shares closed at $52.95 on
Friday.
Immediately prior to the acquisition, 3M Co will buy
the assets of Polypore's Separations Media segment for
approximately $1 billion and Asahi Kasei will receive the cash
proceeds from the asset sale, they said.
The transactions have been approved by the boards of
directors of Asahi Kasei, 3M, and Polypore.
(Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)