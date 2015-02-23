Asahi Kasei to buy Polypore's energy storage segment for $2.2 bln

TOKYO Feb 23 Asahi Kasei Corp, a Japanese chemicals maker, said on Monday it would buy Polypore International Inc's Energy Storage segment for $2.2 billion, as it seeks to expand in the energy and environment business.

Asahi Kasei will acquire all of the outstanding shares of North Carolina-based Polypore for $60.50 a share, representing an enterprise value for the company of approximately $3.2 billion, the companies said. Polypore shares closed at $52.95 on Friday.

Immediately prior to the acquisition, 3M Co will buy the assets of Polypore's Separations Media segment for approximately $1 billion and Asahi Kasei will receive the cash proceeds from the asset sale, they said.

The transactions have been approved by the boards of directors of Asahi Kasei, 3M, and Polypore. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)