Russia's Polyus awaits 2011 results to consider dividend

BRIEF-Aimmune Therapeutics provides update on ongoing AR101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
MOSCOW May 28 Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, reiterated on Monday it paid 26.23 roubles ($0.82) per share in dividends for the first nine months of last year and said it will not carry out additional payments for 2011.
For the whole of 2010 the company paid 19.77 roubles ($0.67) per share.
* Aimmune therapeutics provides update on ongoing ar101 phase 3 program for peanut allergy based on fda feedback
NEW YORK/BOSTON, Feb 16 New York state on Thursday announced final regulations requiring banks and insurers to meet minimum cyber-security standards and report breaches to regulators as part of an effort to combat a surge in cyber crime and limit damages to consumers.
* Webmd reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 financial results