Russia's Polyus awaits 2011 results to consider dividend

MOSCOW May 28 Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, reiterated on Monday it paid 26.23 roubles ($0.82) per share in dividends for the first nine months of last year and said it will not carry out additional payments for 2011.

For the whole of 2010 the company paid 19.77 roubles ($0.67) per share.

