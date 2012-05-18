RPT-Polyus says repaid $460 mln loan to SG and VTB

MOSCOW May 18 Polyus Gold, Russia's largest gold producer, has repaid two loans worth $230 million each and loan facilities, including interest, to Societe Generale and Russia's No.2 lender VTB, the company said on Friday.

The company, controlled by tycoons Mikhail Prokhorov and Suleiman Kerimov, aims to apply for and obtain a full share listing on the London Stock Exchange next month after it sold stakes to China's CIC and VTB.