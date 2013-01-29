Billionaire duo shortlisted for Polyus stake-sources

BRIEF-Cardtronics announces $300 mln private offering of senior notes
* Cardtronics announces $300 million private offering of senior notes
MOSCOW Jan 29 Billionaires Zelimkhan Mutsoyev and Gavriil Yushvayev have been shortlisted as possible buyers of a 38 percent stake in Russia's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold International Ltd, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.
Tycoon-turned-politician Mikhail Prokhorov is looking to sell his $4 billion stake in London-listed Polyus, and a proposed deal is now being reviewed by the U.K. Takeover Panel.
At issue is whether the buyers are acting independently, or whether they form a so-called "concert party" with Suleiman Kerimov, who owns 40 percent of Polyus. In the latter case, a deal would trigger a mandatory offer to buy out minorities.
* Cardtronics announces $300 million private offering of senior notes
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla., March 30 SpaceX is aiming for another space industry first on Thursday when it plans to launch a Falcon 9 rocket that has flown before, a key step in billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk's quest to cut the cost of space flight.
* Promis Neurosciences Inc - PMN310 on track for IND submission in late 2018