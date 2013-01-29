Two billionaires named as bidders for Polyus stake

MOSCOW Jan 29 Two billionaires have been named
as the possible buyers of Mikhail Prokhorov's 38 percent stake
in Russia's largest gold miner, Polyus Gold, in a deal
now facing scrutiny by the U.K. Takeover Panel.
The Vedomosti financial daily reported on Tuesday that the
buyers of the stake, now worth $4 billion, were Zelimkhan
Mutsoyev, a lawmaker worth an estimated $1.5 billion whose
family controls the Regions Group of shopping centres.
The other was named as Gavriil Yushvayev, a former co-owner
of juice and dairy firm Wimm-Bill-Dann, now part of PepsiCo
. Yushvayev's net worth has been put at $1.2 billion by
Forbes magazine.
No comment was immediately available from Prokhorov's
holding company, Onexim, but sources familiar with deal talks
have told Reuters that two Russian prospective buyers had agreed
purchase terms for the stake last month.