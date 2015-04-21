MOVES-KKR's Americas capital markets head Rowbottom to leave - Bloomberg

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Jan 23
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
April 21 Jeff Rowbottom, KKR & Co LP's head of capital markets for the Americas, will resign to join Israeli venture capital firm Pontifax Group.
Rowbottom will focus on expanding U.S. operations of Pontifax, which invests in biopharmaceutical companies and medical devices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo sent by Adam Smith, global head of KKR Capital Markets.
KKR spokeswoman Kristi Huller confirmed Rowbottom's departure.
Rowbottom, who joined KKR in 2009, previously headed U.S. high-yield capital markets at Barclays Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.
Cade Thompson will head KKR's North American debt capital markets as Rowbottom departs, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)
Jan 23 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Jan 22 United Airlines said it had grounded all domestic flights due to an "IT issue" on Sunday, company spokeswoman Maddie King said.
SYDNEY, Jan 23 The Australian government is drawing up a list of key infrastructure assets, including power grids and ports and has set up a new body that will scrutinise foreign-led bids to see if there are national security issues, it said on Monday.