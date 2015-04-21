版本:
MOVES-KKR's Americas capital markets head Rowbottom to leave - Bloomberg

April 21 Jeff Rowbottom, KKR & Co LP's head of capital markets for the Americas, will resign to join Israeli venture capital firm Pontifax Group.

Rowbottom will focus on expanding U.S. operations of Pontifax, which invests in biopharmaceutical companies and medical devices, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday, citing an internal memo sent by Adam Smith, global head of KKR Capital Markets.

KKR spokeswoman Kristi Huller confirmed Rowbottom's departure.

Rowbottom, who joined KKR in 2009, previously headed U.S. high-yield capital markets at Barclays Capital, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Cade Thompson will head KKR's North American debt capital markets as Rowbottom departs, Bloomberg reported. (Reporting by Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

