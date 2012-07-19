Pool Corp trims forecast, shares fall

July 19 Swimming pool distributor Pool Corp
posted lower-than-expected quarterly results as pricing
pressure hurt gross margins, sending its shares down as much as
11 percent.
The company also cut the upper end of its fiscal 2012
earnings forecast. It now expects to earn between $1.75 and
$1.82 per share down from $1.75 to $1.85 per share.
"We are cautious about the outlook for the second half of
the year given the early peak of the 2012 season coupled with
uncertainty in the economic environment," Chief Executive Manuel
Perez de la Mesa said.
Gross margin fell 50 basis points to 29.4 percent. The
company, which supplies swimming pool equipment and related
leisure products, blamed competitive pricing pressures and
unfavorable changes in customer mix for the decline.
Net income rose to $64.9 million, or $1.34 per share, for
the second quarter, from $58.6 million, or $1.19 per share a
year earlier.
Revenue rose 7 percent to $757.2 million.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of $1.35 per
share, on revenue of $770.1 million, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
Shares of the company were down 10 percent at $36.40 in
morning trade on the Nasdaq. They touched a low of $36.00
earlier in the session.