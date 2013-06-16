Pope blesses leather-clad Harley bikers

| ROME, June 16
ROME, June 16 Hundreds of bikers took a break
from hell-raising on Sunday to be blessed by Pope Francis.
Wearing black boots, jackets and vests, the tattooed
Harley-Davidson riders stuck out among the nuns, priests, school
children and shorts-wearing tourists at an open-air Mass in St.
Peter's square.
As part of a three-day celebration of the 110-year
anniversary of the U.S. company that produces the "hog", riders
parked their bikes along the broad avenue that leads up to the
Vatican, and engines were still rumbling when the Mass started.
It was unclear whether Francis's homily about celebrating
life could have been aimed at the obsessive Harley fans.
Francis cautioned that "power and pleasure", among other
things, lead to God being "replaced by fleeting human idols
which offer the intoxication of a flash of freedom, but in the
end bring new forms of slavery and death."
On Wednesday, representatives of the motor company, which is
listed on the New York Stock Exchange, met the pope and
gave him two Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles and a leather
jacket.
A 40-km (25-mile) Harley-Davidson parade from the port city
of Ostia through central Rome on Saturday prompted some
residents to complain about the traffic and noise. Ten bikes
were involved in a serious accident on the capital's ring road.
Consumer association Codacons said it would file a complaint
against the event's organisers, and criticised the pope for
giving the company free publicity.
"Since it was a marketing event, the pontiff would have done
well to avoid giving free advertising to a well known brand,
especially considering the damage done to the city and its
inhabitants," Codacons said in a statement.