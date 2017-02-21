UPDATE 2-Burger King and Tim Hortons owner to buy Popeyes for $1.8 bln

(Adds Breakingviews link)
Feb 21 Restaurant Brands International Inc
, owner of the Burger King and Tim Hortons fast-food
chains, said on Tuesday it would acquire Popeyes Louisiana
Kitchen for $1.8 billion in cash.
The deal is a bet by Oakville, Ontario-based Restaurant
Brands that it can use its international reach to introduce
Popeyes' Louisiana-style fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits
to more diners globally.
Popeyes shareholders will get $79.00 for each share they
hold, a 19.5 percent premium to the stock's Friday close.
Popeyes, whose fans include pop singer Beyoncé, began 45
years ago as a Southern-fried "Chicken on the Run" restaurant in
a New Orleans suburb. It has since expanded to more than 2,000
restaurants, of which 1,600 are in the United States.
Restaurant Brands was formed in 2014, when 3G Capital-backed
Burger King acquired Canadian coffee and doughnut chain Tim
Hortons Inc for $11 billion.
Reuters reported on Monday that Restaurant Brands was
nearing a deal to buy Popeyes, citing people familiar with the
matter.
Restaurant Brands said on Tuesday it would finance the deal
with cash on hand and a financing commitment from J.P. Morgan
and Wells Fargo.
The company was advised by Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton and
Garrison LLP. Popeyes received financial advice from UBS and
Genesis Capital LLC and legal counsel from King & Spalding LLP.
(Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel
and Sayantani Ghosh)