UPDATE 2-Pop Milano to set cap hike terms Thursday

By Andrea Mandala and Michel Rose

MILAN, Oct 26 Banca Popolare di Milano's PMII.MI new management board will set the terms of an 800 million euro ($1.1 billion) capital hike on Thursday, the mutual bank said late on Wednesday, ruling out a possible delay because of a governance row with the Bank of Italy.

The mutual lender has switched to a dual board system at the behest of the regulator, which demanded more transparent governance in a bid to loosen the grip of the bank's powerful employee shareholders.

But it is resisting calls from the Bank of Italy for a complete overhaul of its top ranks and confirmed Enzo Chiesa as its managing director with ample powers -- at least for now.

The spat with the central bank had fueled speculation that Pop Milano might have to postpone its planned capital increase, but the bank said the timing of the operation would be respected, confirming what sources had earlier told Reuters.

Investment bank Mediobanca (MDBI.MI) leads a consortium of banks working on the capital hike, an important test of investor appetite for Italian banks at a time when several of them are readying cash calls to meet tougher EU requirements.

The consortium's mandate expires on Monday.

Pop Milano last weekend named a supervisory board, dominated by the "Friends of Bipiemme" employee shareholders association that the Bank of Italy had wanted to sideline.

A separate management board, charged with running the bank, was named on Wednesday and will meet on Thursday to decide the terms of the capital increase, the bank said in the statement.

The board picked as its chairman Andrea Bonomi, head of the Investindustrial private equity fund, which has pledged to take part in the capital increase by raising its stake to just under 9.9 percent, with an investment of up to 150 million euros.

Chiesa, in which the board expressed "confidence" on Wednesday, is regarded as the architect of the capital increase and removing him would have likely caused a postponement. However, by keeping him on as managing director Pop Milano is -- at least for now -- openly defying the Bank of Italy.

Sources close to the matter said a possible compromise would be for Chiesa to stay on for a limited period or be flanked by a chief executive. However, no CEO was appointed on Wednesday and the bank said it would postpone an appointment to a later date. ($1 = 0.719 Euros) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala and Michel Rose, Writing by Silvia Aloisi; editing by Carol Bishopric)