Spain's Popular signs acquisition of Citi's Spanish units

BRIEF-Entergy Q1 earnings per share $0.46
* Entergy Corp - affirmed its 2017 operational guidance in range of $4.75 to $5.35 per share
MADRID, June 23 Spain's Banco Popular said on Monday it had signed a deal with U.S. lender Citi to buy its retail banking and credit card business in Spain.
Popular and Citi said in April they were in talks over the units, including 45 branch offices, as foreign players struggling to compete with local banks in the wake of a financial crisis start exiting the country.
Popular, which did not detail how much it would pay for the acquisition, said the purchase would close after it received regulatory approvals. (Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Fiona Ortiz)
SAO PAULO, April 26 Banco Santander Brasil SA posted record first-quarter profit that beat analysts' estimates, reflecting a jump in interest income and the biggest drop in loan-loss provisions in almost five years.
* WestRock reports solid results in fiscal 2017 second quarter