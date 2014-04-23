Popular Inc to sell some mainland U.S. bank branches -WSJ

April 22 Puerto Rico's largest bank Popular Inc
is in advanced talks to sell some of its mainland
branches in the United States to multiple buyers, the Wall
Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the
matter.
The bank's unit in Rosemont, Illinois, could announce
separate deals to sell its branches in Chicago, California and
Florida as early as Wednesday, the Journal report cited people
familiar with the sale process as saying.
An auction for the bank's branches has been under way for
about six weeks, but the terms of the sale could not be
determined, the report said. (r.reuters.com/nyx68v)
The report said that potential bidders for the branches
include smaller banks such as Wintrust Financial Corp,
Metropolitan Bank Group Inc and First Midwest Bancorp Inc
.
A Popular Inc spokeswoman, Gabriela Maldonado, could not be
immediately reached for comment outside of regular U.S. business
hours.
(Reporting by Anjalirao Koppala in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)