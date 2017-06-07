UPDATE 4-ECB triggers overnight Santander rescue of Spain's Banco Popular

* Santander buys failing Spanish bank
By Jesús Aguado and Francesco Guarascio
MADRID/BRUSSELS, June 7 European authorities
stepped in to avert a collapse of Spain's Banco Popular
following a run on the bank, orchestrating a last-minute rescue
on Wednesday by Santander, the country's biggest
lender.
Owners of Popular bonds faces losses of some 2 billion
euros, while Santander will ask its shareholders for around 7
billion euros ($7.9 billion) of capital to absorb Spain's sixth
biggest bank.
Popular's rescue was unveiled as the European Central Bank
announced the lender was set to be wound down, echoing a banking
crash some five years ago that cost Spain 40 billion euros.
Santander's takeover of the bank, which has been weighed
down by risky property loans, for a nominal one euro marks the
first use of a stricter European Union regime to deal with
failing banks adopted after the financial crisis.
The sale was organised in less than 24 hours, and followed a
recent acceleration in the withdrawal of deposits, which two
people with knowledge of the matter said had in recent weeks hit
18 billion euros, equivalent to almost one quarter of the total.
A final decision to sell Popular was made at about 0430 GMT
on Wednesday, Dominique Laboureix, a member of the Single
Resolution Board, told a news conference in Brussels. The SRB is
the agency set up by the EU to wind down stricken banks.
In contrast to earlier crises, the hurried sale of Popular
did not spook markets and banking stocks rose in Europe.
"This deal is good for Spain and it's good for Europe,"
Santander chairman Ana Botin said of the agreement, which breaks
the mould of using taxpayers' money, instead imposing losses on
shareholders and creditors of the bank.
This resolution worked in Santander's favour, and was
described by two debt investors as unexpected, with the owners
of so-called AT1 and AT2 bonds suffering roughly 2 billion euros
($2.2 billion) of losses and shareholders losing everything.
The ECB said there was a "significant deterioration of the
liquidity situation of the bank in recent days" and that in the
near future Popular would have been "unable to pay its debts".
Up to 2 billion euros a day was being taken out of the bank
by savers last week, another source told Reuters.
"We got it done before markets opened. That was the target,"
Elke König, who chairs the Resolution Board, said.
Unlike Italy, which has been grappling with problem lenders
for years, Spain's reaction was prompt and in contrast to the
2008 banking crisis it met with calm in the markets.
"This shouldn't pose any real problems for other banks,"
Aberdeen Asset Management Head of Credit Research Laurent Frings
said. "But it does show that there is real risk in investing in
these second-tier names."
BOTIN SEES BENEFITS
Spanish Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said Santander's
takeover was a good outcome for Popular given its situation in
recent weeks and it would have no impact on public resources or
other banks.
Botin welcomed Popular customers and said that the
combination of the two would strengthen Santander's geographic
reach as the economies in Spain and Portugal improved. "It gives
certainty and stability to Spain's financial sector," she said.
Santander, which was unaffected by the banking crisis in
Spain that forced Madrid to seek international aid, said buying
Popular would accelerate growth and profit from 2019.
The group, with operations from South America to Britain,
said it would set aside 7.9 billion euros to cover the cost of
non-performing assets, which are loans at risk of non-payment.
Struggling under the weight of 37 billion euros of
non-performing property assets left over from Spain's financial
crisis, Popular had seen its share price slump.
It was among a handful of banks that emerged as vulnerable
to stress, such as an economic downturn, in a European Banking
Authority simulation last summer and had remained vulnerable
with a ratio of risky loans around three times above the average
of its Spanish rivals.
But Popular's small and medium-sized company loan portfolio,
the largest among Spanish lenders, presents an opportunity for
Santander, which said it would now lead this growing market.
It will also sell off at least half of Popular's property
assets within about 18 months.
($1 = 0.8876 euros)
