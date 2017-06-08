How Popular was caught off guard by Europe's abrupt takeover

| MADRID, June 8
MADRID, June 8 When the 1,644 Spanish branches
of Banco Popular opened their doors on Monday morning,
the bank's chairman Emilio Saracho still hoped the 91-year-old
lender, once the most efficient in Europe, could be saved.
The previous Friday, shortly after Popular suffered another
selloff on the stock market, he had sent an email to the bank's
staff to tell them it was solvent and they should keep working
hard to overcome the current situation.
"We need to work together and believe in what we do,"
Saracho wrote.
JP Morgan and Lazard, which had been advising Popular since
early May on finding a merger partner or raising new capital,
had spent the weekend working the phones with other Spanish
lenders in a bid to find a last minute solution.
And the bank had requested emergency central bank liquidity
that it believed meant it had a whole week to review its options
and try to draw a line under a deposit flight that had wiped a
quarter of its deposits.
What Saracho didn't appear to measure was that the fate of
Spain's sixth-biggest bank would be sealed in hours, not days or
months as in previous European banking meltdowns.
The swift manoeuvring by Europe's bank regulators marks a
sharp and brutal change in the way they deal with struggling
banks, which could become a blueprint for handling other cases,
especially in Italy where the rescue of troubled lenders has
been under discussion for months.
Previous bank rescues in the euro zone have involved
protracted negotiations and government bailouts, even after new
rules came in following the financial crisis, aimed at
preventing taxpayer money being used in bank bailouts.
However, the abruptness of the action by the authorities
could raise questions about whether regulators and the Spanish
government spent enough time exploring other options potentially
less painful for shareholders or bondholders. That, in turn,
could now pave the way for legal claims to be filed.
The ECB, the Spanish government and Popular all declined to
comment.
TRIGGER
On Saturday, the Single Resolution Board (SRB), a regulatory
body responsible for dealing with the euro zone's banking
crises, met in Brussels to discuss the risks posed by Popular
for Spain's and Europe's financial stability.
Based on an independent valuation by Spanish boutique
investment firm Arcano which showed Popular had a capital
shortfall of up to 8 billion euros, the SRB concluded the bank
would likely fail to meet its financial obligations.
It ordered an immediate fire sale, setting in motion the
mechanism to take over the lender.
"Saracho was left by the side of the road by the European
resolution body," said one source, adding that JP Morgan's
last-ditch attempt at the weekend to find a buyer was predicated
on an understanding that the SRB would soon move on Popular.
The SRB declined to comment.
Sources familiar with SRB strategy say the initial objective
was to intervene in Popular on Friday, June 9, ahead of the
weekend, to give enough time for negotiations.
But both the volume of deposit withdrawals on Monday and the
determination of European authorities to use their new banking
resolution powers would speed things up dramatically.
In the early afternoon of Tuesday, Saracho picked up the
phone to call Spain's Economy Minister Luis de Guindos and let
him know Popular had run out of collateral to obtain new ECB
liquidity. Branches might not open on Wednesday morning.
"There was a bank run," the ECB's deputy governor Vitor
Constancio said on Thursday in response to questions about why
the authorities had not spent more time analysing other options
to salvage the bank.
It was no longer a question of making sure the bank had
enough capital to meet its long term obligations, so much as
ensuring it had cash on hand to stay open.
"It was not a matter of assessing the developments of
solvency as such, but the liquidity issue."
Within six hours, the SRB had swooped, cancelling the
investments of Popular's shareholders and junior bondholders
with the stroke of a pen and selling the lender for a solitary
euro to Spanish banking goliath Santander.
(Additional reporting by Carlos Ruano, Francesco Canepa in
Frankfurt, Francesco Guarascio in Brussels and Pamela Barbaglia
in London; writing by Julien Toyer; editing by Peter Graff)