Puerto Rico's Popular to repay nearly $1 bln in U.S. bailout funds

BRIEF-Parkland reports $500 mln senior note offering
* Parkland Fuel - entered into underwriting agreement to sell $500 million aggregate principal amount of 5.625 pct senior notes due May 9, 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 18 Popular Inc, the parent of Banco Popular de Puerto Rico, said it has received regulatory approval to repay $935 million to the U.S. Treasury Department that it received under the bank bailout program.
Popular intends to fund the repayment of the Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) funds from a combination of internal liquidity and an issuance of approximately $400 million of debt securities, subject to market conditions.
As of May 31, $424.1 billion was disbursed under TARP. Cumulative collections, together with Treasury's additional proceeds from the sale of non-TARP shares of AIG, total $438.7 billion, according to a report by U.S. Treasury Department. (1.usa.gov/1r9LzFN)
Popular is among the top 10 remaining lenders that still owe money to the government under TARP.
TARP was set up as a $700-billion program at the height of the 2007-2009 financial crisis and was used as a mechanism for propping up struggling financial institutions that are regaining strength as economic conditions improve. (Reporting by Neha Dimri in Bangalore; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)
* PG&E safely restores power to San Francisco, thanks customers for their patience; substation scheduled for modernization
BOSTON, April 21 Officials of two large California public retirement systems said Friday they are voting against nine of 15 Wells Fargo & Co directors up for election at the bank's annual meeting next week, citing the bank's phony-account scandal.