UPDATE 2-Popular Inc faces weak loan growth, shares fall

* Q2 EPS $0.63 vs est $0.41

* Q2 net interest income down 9 pct

* Q2 provision for loan losses down 17 pct

* Sees FY12 net income $210 mln-$225 mln

* Shares down 7 pct

July 18 Puerto Rican lender Popular Inc warned of weak demand for loans as unemployment rates in the island remain high, wiping the gloss off a better-than-expected quarterly profit.

Unemployment rates in Puerto Rico are hovering around 14 percent, compared with 8 percent in the United States, as the downturn hit its major industries, manufacturing and tourism.

CEO Richard Carrion said loan origination volumes so far this year were below expectations.

"Combination of this weak loan demand, higher cost related to collection efforts and the current negative accretion of the covered portfolio are the three main challenges we face as we move ahead," Carrion said on a conference call.

The company's shares were down 7 percent at $15.17 in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.

Popular, which has struggled to reduce costs by consolidating branches and cutting workforce, reported a 16 percent increase in operating costs to $327.9 million for the second quarter. Total loans fell 3 percent to $25.04 billion.

The bank revised its profit forecast for the full year to $210 million to $225 million, because of a tax benefit of $72.9 million related to its acquisition of Westernbank.

"If you back out the unusual event of the second quarter, you will get to a number which is $10 million less than our original range of $185 to $200 million," Carrion said.

Popular reported net income of $65.7 million, or 63 cents per share, for the second quarter, while analysts expected 41 cents per share.

Its net charge-offs fell to $98 million from last year's $133 million, while provision for loan losses, or the money set aside by the lender to cover bad loans, fell 17 percent to $119.2 million in the quarter.