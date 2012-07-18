UPDATE 2-Popular Inc faces weak loan growth, shares fall

* Q2 EPS $0.63 vs est $0.41
* Q2 net interest income down 9 pct
* Q2 provision for loan losses down 17 pct
* Sees FY12 net income $210 mln-$225 mln
* Shares down 7 pct
July 18 Puerto Rican lender Popular Inc
warned of weak demand for loans as unemployment rates in the
island remain high, wiping the gloss off a better-than-expected
quarterly profit.
Unemployment rates in Puerto Rico are hovering around 14
percent, compared with 8 percent in the United States, as the
downturn hit its major industries, manufacturing and tourism.
CEO Richard Carrion said loan origination volumes so far
this year were below expectations.
"Combination of this weak loan demand, higher cost related
to collection efforts and the current negative accretion of the
covered portfolio are the three main challenges we face as we
move ahead," Carrion said on a conference call.
The company's shares were down 7 percent at $15.17 in
afternoon trading on the Nasdaq on Wednesday.
Popular, which has struggled to reduce costs by
consolidating branches and cutting workforce, reported a 16
percent increase in operating costs to $327.9 million for the
second quarter. Total loans fell 3 percent to $25.04 billion.
The bank revised its profit forecast for the full year to
$210 million to $225 million, because of a tax benefit of $72.9
million related to its acquisition of Westernbank.
"If you back out the unusual event of the second quarter,
you will get to a number which is $10 million less than our
original range of $185 to $200 million," Carrion said.
Popular reported net income of $65.7 million, or 63 cents
per share, for the second quarter, while analysts expected 41
cents per share.
Its net charge-offs fell to $98 million from last year's
$133 million, while provision for loan losses, or the money set
aside by the lender to cover bad loans, fell 17 percent to
$119.2 million in the quarter.