Porsche appoints Gartner expert to drive new technology developments

BERLIN, April 14 Porsche has hired a specialist
from U.S. information technology industries consultant Gartner
Inc. to lead the development of online connectivity in
its sports cars, the company said.
Thilo Koslowski, previously vice president and automotive
practice leader at Gartner has assumed a "central function in
digital mobility" at the Volkswagen-owned division,
Porsche said on Thursday. He will report to Chief Executive
Oliver Blume.
Porsche, a significant contributor to Volkswagen's (VW)
group profits, is in the process of devising a new business plan
which puts a greater emphasis on connectivity and electric cars,
aiming to offer hybrid versions of all model lines in the coming
years.
The company is already spending 1 billion euros ($1.13
billion) at its core factory in Zuffenhausen where more than
1,000 new jobs will be created to make the "Mission E" model,
the brand's first-ever all-electric car.
Porsche's next-generation Panamera coupe, which could be
unveiled this year, will also feature improved connectivity
services, a source at the carmaker said, without being more
specific.
In his new role, Koslowski will also be tasked with finding
partners for Porsche in its "digital transformation", the
carmaker said, adding it has not held talks with firms yet.
