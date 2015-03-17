UPDATE 1-Porsche SE eyes further investments in tech businesses

* Connectivity between cars a "key megatrend" -CEO

* Porsche SE targets 2015 net income of 2.8-3.8 bln euros

* 2014 net liquidity 2.27 bln euros vs. 2.61 bln euros in 2013 (Recasts, adds earnings detail and background)

STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche Automobil Holding SE is pondering further investment in technology firms as carmakers look for new opportunities by pushing into software businesses.

The Stuttgart-based investment company that owns a majority stake in German carmaker Volkswagen has been on the lookout for investments since it sold its Porsche sportscar business to VW in 2012.

"Connectivity between cars and infrastructure is one of the key megatrends in the automotive industry," Porsche SE's Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Tuesday at the company's annual press conference. "We see a highly interesting and profitable area for future investment here."

Porsche SE, controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, bought a 10 percent stake in United States-based traffic information provider Inrix for about $55 million in September.

German rival Daimler, meanwhile, owns mytaxi and RideScout, two smartphone applications acquired last year to help the maker of Mercedes-Benz limousines to provide services to people who do not own cars.

Porsche SE, which had net liquidity of 2.27 billion euros ($2.41 billion) last December, said separately that it is aiming for net income this year between 2.8 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros, compared with 3 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)