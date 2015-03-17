UPDATE 1-Porsche SE eyes further investments in tech businesses

BRIEF-United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Connectivity between cars a "key megatrend" -CEO
* Porsche SE targets 2015 net income of 2.8-3.8 bln euros
* 2014 net liquidity 2.27 bln euros vs. 2.61 bln euros in 2013 (Recasts, adds earnings detail and background)
STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche Automobil Holding SE is pondering further investment in technology firms as carmakers look for new opportunities by pushing into software businesses.
The Stuttgart-based investment company that owns a majority stake in German carmaker Volkswagen has been on the lookout for investments since it sold its Porsche sportscar business to VW in 2012.
"Connectivity between cars and infrastructure is one of the key megatrends in the automotive industry," Porsche SE's Chief Executive Martin Winterkorn said on Tuesday at the company's annual press conference. "We see a highly interesting and profitable area for future investment here."
Porsche SE, controlled by the Porsche and Piech families, bought a 10 percent stake in United States-based traffic information provider Inrix for about $55 million in September.
German rival Daimler, meanwhile, owns mytaxi and RideScout, two smartphone applications acquired last year to help the maker of Mercedes-Benz limousines to provide services to people who do not own cars.
Porsche SE, which had net liquidity of 2.27 billion euros ($2.41 billion) last December, said separately that it is aiming for net income this year between 2.8 billion euros and 3.8 billion euros, compared with 3 billion euros in 2014. ($1 = 0.9413 euros) (Reporting by Ilona Wissenbach; Writing by Andreas Cremer; Editing by David Goodman)
* United lifts nationwide ground stop after computer system problem - Tweet Further company coverage:
* Questerre energy - offering of up to 3 million class "A" common shares at $0.49 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 23 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 31 points at 7,168 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * The UK blue chip index slipped 0.14 percent to close at 7198.44 points on Friday, posting its biggest weekly loss since before Donald Trump won the U.S presidential election in November, as investors grew cautious before his inauguration. * BOVIS/BERKELEY: Bovis Homes Group Plc investor Schroder Investment Management has written to Berkeley Group Holdi