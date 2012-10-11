版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 10月 11日 星期四 23:20 BJT

Porsche SE sued for 213 mln eur in damages

FRANKFURT Oct 11 German financial holding company Porsche SE said it was being sued for 213 million euros ($274.80 million) in damages from HWO, a firm linked to the family of deceased German industrialist Adolf Merckle.

"We consider this to be unfounded and we will defend ourselves," a spokesman for Porsche SE said on Thursday.

In January, the Merckle family confirmed it would seek damages from Porsche SE via conciliation proceedings, but the holding declined to pay, according to the Porsche SE spokesman.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐