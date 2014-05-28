Porsche inspects 2,500 Macan models for possible brake problems

FRANKFURT May 28 Porsche is inspecting 2,500 of
its new Macan off-road vehicles to check for faulty brakes after
quality tests revealed that some brake booster units may have
been damaged during the assembly process, the carmaker said on
Wednesday.
Though Porsche pointed out that vehicles with the damaged
units still comply with legal requirements, the problem
represents another production glitch by the Stuttgart-based
automaker as it seeks to ramp up sales under new owner
Volkswagen.
Porsche said in March that it will replace the engines in
its 911 GT3 models and told owners to stop driving the sports
cars because they could catch fire.
In February Porsche said it expects to lift sales to more
than 200,000 vehicles in 2015, from 162,000 last year, thanks to
brisk demand for its sports utility vehicles.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by
David Goodman)