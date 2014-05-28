Porsche inspects 2,500 Macan models for possible brake problems

FRANKFURT May 28 Porsche is inspecting 2,500 of its new Macan off-road vehicles to check for faulty brakes after quality tests revealed that some brake booster units may have been damaged during the assembly process, the carmaker said on Wednesday.

Though Porsche pointed out that vehicles with the damaged units still comply with legal requirements, the problem represents another production glitch by the Stuttgart-based automaker as it seeks to ramp up sales under new owner Volkswagen.

Porsche said in March that it will replace the engines in its 911 GT3 models and told owners to stop driving the sports cars because they could catch fire.

In February Porsche said it expects to lift sales to more than 200,000 vehicles in 2015, from 162,000 last year, thanks to brisk demand for its sports utility vehicles.

