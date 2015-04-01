Porsche blames driver in crash that killed actor Paul Walker

| DETROIT, April 1
DETROIT, April 1 The driver was to blame in the
fiery crash of a Porsche sports car that killed actor Paul
Walker in California in 2013, not design defects with the car,
attorneys for the German automaker said this week.
Walker was a passenger in a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT driven
by Roger Rodas, who lost control of the vehicle before it
careened into trees and a utility pole in Santa Clarita,
northwest of Los Angeles, killing both men.
Rodas's widow filed a lawsuit against Porsche AG's
North American unit last year, alleging negligence
and wrongful death among other claims.
Walker's death in November 2013 at the age of 40 led to a
temporary halt in production of "Fast & Furious 7," the latest
movie in the successful series about illegal street racing that
helped popularize his career. The movie is set to open on
Friday.
There was a ruling in the case in February in which the
judge dismissed some of the plaintiff's claims but said Porsche
must face claims over whether the car was defectively designed
and made. Porsche's attorneys in their response on Monday laid
the blame on Rodas.
"Roger Rodas's death, and all other injuries or damages
claimed, were the result of Roger Rodas's own comparative
fault," the attorneys said.
Rodas "chose to conduct himself in a manner so as to expose
himself and others to such perils, dangers and risks," they
added.
The automaker's attorneys denied there were defects in the
car, and said they believed the vehicle was "abused and altered"
after being purchased in a way the company could not have
foreseen and that could have been a factor in the accident.
In her lawsuit seeking unspecified damages, Rodas's widow
alleged a suspension failure occurred on the car. Authorities
ruled the crash was caused by excessive speed and not a
mechanical failure.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Dye in New York)