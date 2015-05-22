版本:
Porsche recalls 918 Spyder on cooling system risk

FRANKFURT May 22 Germany's Porsche on Friday launched a precautionary worldwide recall of its 918 Spyder sportscar, which can cost up to 850,000 euros ($937,000), saying a carbon fibre part could damage the cooling system and needed to be checked.

Porsche, part of Volkswagen, said the affected cars were made before the end of April 2015, including some 76 in Germany and 28 in Switzerland. Owners would be contacted directly.

The company had previously announced a recall of the 918 Spyder at the end of last year in a precautionary check for defective parts. ($1 = 0.9069 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by David Holmes)

