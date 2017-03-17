Porsche invests in tech services to offset possible sales decline

STUTTGART, Germany, March 17 Porsche
will invest hundreds of millions of euros in digital services to
generate the revenue needed to offset an expected decline in car
sales in the coming years, its finance chief said on Friday.
Growing demand for ride-hailing and car-sharing will make
the part-time use of vehicles, including Porsches, as convenient
as ownership in seven to 10 years and that could dent new car
sales, Porsche CFO Lutz Meschke said.
"To compensate for this decline, we have no choice but to
develop new business models in the digital world to be able to
keep growing," Meschke said at a news conference to present
Porsche results.
Porsche said on Friday it planned to spend 200 million to
300 million euros per year developing its digital businesses,
services such as software designed to route drivers to free
parking spaces.
Last year, Porsche set up a related division near Stuttgart
with dozens of staff that will eventually employ about 500
workers globally by adding outlets in overseas markets.
Meschke said new mobility services would contribute a
significant double-digit percentage share of revenue in the
coming years. In 2016, the German sports-car maker's overall
revenue rose 4 percent to 22.3 billion euros ($24 billion).
Stuttgart-based Porsche, Volkswagen's (VW) second-biggest
earnings contributor behind Audi, expects operating profit in
2017 to match last year's record 3.9 billion euros, with sales
and revenue both seen rising moderately.
Separately, Porsche said it was targeting 100 million euros
of annual cost savings from 2018 by deepening cooperation with
fellow VW luxury brands Bentley and Bugatti, including
platform-sharing, the carmaker said.
