Porsche sees U.S. sales doubling by 2018 - report

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
VIENNA Dec 3 German sports car maker Porsche AG aims to double its annual sales in the United States within seven years by expanding its product lineup, Automotive News Europe quoted a senior executive as saying.
"By 2018, we will sell around 50,000 cars in the U.S.," Detlev von Platen, chief executive of Porsche Cars North America, told the publication in an interview.
Last year, Porsche sold 25,320 vehicles in the U.S. market, which accounts for 28 percent of its global sales. Von Platen expected sales of "more than 29,000 units" this year, it said.
Porsche, jointly owned by Porsche SE and Volkswagen AG, will launch three U.S. models next year: the redesigned 911, the 430-horsepower Panamera GTS, and a Cayenne diesel, Porsche's first diesel-powered model offered in the United States, it added.
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.