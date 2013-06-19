German cartel court takes on Porsche lawsuit -source

BERLIN, June 19 A German court has assigned an
investor lawsuit seeking about 2 billion euros ($2.7 billion) in
damages from Porsche SE to a court specialising on
cartel matters, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.
The regional court in Braunschweig, Germany, will delegate
the case, brought by U.S. investment funds, to a Hanover-based
court specializing in cartel matters, the source said on
Wednesday on condition of not being identified because the
matter is confidential.
The court declined to comment.
The decision to assign the case to a specialist court may
boost plaintiffs' hopes of getting a hearing from judges more
familiar with the technicalities of financial markets, after the
Braunschweig-based court last September dismissed two investor
lawsuits.
Some German and U.S. investors say that throughout 2008
Porsche's holding company camouflaged its plans to acquire
much-bigger Volkswagen and instead secretly piled up
its holding in Europe's largest automaker.
In March 2008 Porsche SE dismissed as "speculation" talk
that it intended to take over VW. Seven months later Porsche SE
said it controlled 42.6 percent of VW's common shares and held
options for another 31.5 percent of the stock it had not
disclosed previously.
Porsche's statement caused VW shares to surge to 1,005 euros
within days, briefly making the Wolfsburg-based carmaker the
world's most valuable company, as short-sellers raced to buy
back stock they had borrowed to bet that VW shares would drop.