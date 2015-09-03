版本:
Porsche says Piech supports Poetsch for VW chairman

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Volkswagen's former chairman Ferdinand Piech backs a move to install VW's chief financial officer Hans Dieter Poetsch as supervisory board chairman, Porsche Automobil Holding said.

In a statement on Thursday, Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of Porsche Automobil Holding SE said: "Hans Dieter Poetsch enjoys the unequivocal support of the entire Porsche SE supervisory board."

Ferdinand Piech is a member of the supervisory board of Porsche SE, which owns 51 percent of Volkswagen. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)

