Porsche says Piech supports Poetsch for VW chairman

FRANKFURT, Sept 3 Volkswagen's
former chairman Ferdinand Piech backs a move to install VW's
chief financial officer Hans Dieter Poetsch as supervisory board
chairman, Porsche Automobil Holding said.
In a statement on Thursday, Wolfgang Porsche, chairman of
Porsche Automobil Holding SE said: "Hans Dieter
Poetsch enjoys the unequivocal support of the entire Porsche SE
supervisory board."
Ferdinand Piech is a member of the supervisory board of
Porsche SE, which owns 51 percent of Volkswagen.
