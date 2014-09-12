版本:
2014年 9月 12日 星期五

BRIEF-Porsche SE says acquires 10 percent stake in US group Inrix

Sept 12 Porsche SE : * Says acquires 10 percent stake in US group Inrix, specialised in realtime traffic information * Says invests a total of $55 million * Says investment is the first step of building an investment portfolio to complement existing stake in Volkswagen
