UPDATE 1-Tower plan for N.Y. bus terminal snags again-NYT

NEW YORK Nov 15 Long-delayed plans to build a
soaring office tower atop a midtown Manhattan bus terminal have
hit another snag, but the property's owner, the Port Authority
of New York and New Jersey, has not quite given up.
Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) was negotiating to develop the
project but Tuesday's New York Times said a major Chinese
investor with the developer had dropped out, causing Vornado to
do the same.
A Vornado representative did not immediately return a call
seeking comment.
"Obviously that transaction is important, because if
consummated, it would provide desperately needed capital to
rebuild and expand the bus terminal, as well as generate tax
revenue for the city and region and create jobs," Patrick Foye,
the Port Authority's new executive director told reporters on
Tuesday after a board meeting.
"We're going to sit down promptly" with Vornado, Foye
added.
The Port Authority's finances have been strained by
redeveloping the World Trade Center and the authority's
chairman, David Samson, said it was analyzing all of its
building programs -- including the bus terminal tower -- to
make "business-like decisions."
The Port Authority is under pressure to modernize its
bridges, tunnels and airports because they are congested.
Foye said the Port Authority, instead of fulfilling its
role as the regional economic engine, had instead become an
"impediment" to growth, a situation that was deteriorating.
The proposed tower over the bus terminal, which would also
have upgraded the bus station that is one of the nation's
busiest, was one of the long-term projects Vornado has
undertaken.
The Paramus, New Jersey-based company is one of two
builders redeveloping the James A. Farley Post Office, renamed
the Moynihan Station, about 10 blocks south of the Port
Authority bus terminal. It also owns the Pennsylvania Hotel,
which it had originally planned to demolish and build a
headquarters for Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America
Corp (BAC.N).
In July, the Chinese investor, the controlling shareholder
of SOHO China Ltd (0410.HK), said it was considering a New York
investment. The paper said it instead opted to invest in Park
Avenue Plaza, a 45-story building at 299 Park Avenue.
Vornado had been counting on the Chinese partner for a $600
million investment, the Times said.
