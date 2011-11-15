UPDATE 1-Tower plan for N.Y. bus terminal snags again-NYT

(Rewrites with Port Authority comments)

NEW YORK Nov 15 Long-delayed plans to build a soaring office tower atop a midtown Manhattan bus terminal have hit another snag, but the property's owner, the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, has not quite given up.

Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N) was negotiating to develop the project but Tuesday's New York Times said a major Chinese investor with the developer had dropped out, causing Vornado to do the same.

A Vornado representative did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

"Obviously that transaction is important, because if consummated, it would provide desperately needed capital to rebuild and expand the bus terminal, as well as generate tax revenue for the city and region and create jobs," Patrick Foye, the Port Authority's new executive director told reporters on Tuesday after a board meeting.

"We're going to sit down promptly" with Vornado, Foye added.

The Port Authority's finances have been strained by redeveloping the World Trade Center and the authority's chairman, David Samson, said it was analyzing all of its building programs -- including the bus terminal tower -- to make "business-like decisions."

The Port Authority is under pressure to modernize its bridges, tunnels and airports because they are congested.

Foye said the Port Authority, instead of fulfilling its role as the regional economic engine, had instead become an "impediment" to growth, a situation that was deteriorating.

The proposed tower over the bus terminal, which would also have upgraded the bus station that is one of the nation's busiest, was one of the long-term projects Vornado has undertaken.

The Paramus, New Jersey-based company is one of two builders redeveloping the James A. Farley Post Office, renamed the Moynihan Station, about 10 blocks south of the Port Authority bus terminal. It also owns the Pennsylvania Hotel, which it had originally planned to demolish and build a headquarters for Merrill Lynch, now owned by Bank of America Corp (BAC.N).

In July, the Chinese investor, the controlling shareholder of SOHO China Ltd (0410.HK), said it was considering a New York investment. The paper said it instead opted to invest in Park Avenue Plaza, a 45-story building at 299 Park Avenue.

Vornado had been counting on the Chinese partner for a $600 million investment, the Times said. (Reporting by Joan Gralla and Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick and Tim Dobbyn)