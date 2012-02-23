UPDATE 2-Pilots at Canada's Porter Airlines in union drive

* Porter pilots form executive to unionize
* Certification, vote could happen by July
* Porter competes with Air Canada, WestJet
* Closely held airline operates short-haul flights
By Claire Sibonney
TORONTO, Feb 23 Pilots at Canada's Porter
Airlines Inc are attempting to form a union at the closely held
short-haul carrier, an organizing drive that formally began in
early January, a Porter pilot familiar with the situation said
on Thursday.
A six-member interim executive for the Porter Airlines
Pilots Association, or PAPA, has sent an email, obtained by
Reuters, to scores of the airline's 250 or so pilots, urging
them to sign membership cards.
The Canadian Industrial Relations Board would automatically
certify the union if 50 percent of the pilots plus one sign
cards. If the number falls short of that but reaches at least 35
percent, a membership ballot would take place, according to the
e-mail.
If the organizing drive is successful, certification could
come as early as July, the source said, noting the association
has been offered support by unions at other Canadian airlines.
Porter competes directly with Air Canada, which
has a history of disputes with its unionized workforce. To a
lesser extent the smaller carrier competes with No. 2 WestJet
, whose workforce is non-union. WestJet recently
announced plans to start a regional carrier, which like Porter,
will use turboprop planes on short-haul flights.
Porter Chief Executive Robert Deluce said he was aware of
the union drive, which he said had been going on for some time.
"Porter respects our team members' rights to make decisions
about their future and our team and culture are key factors
differentiating us from other airlines," Deluce said in an
interview. "I think we value everyone's views and input as an
integral part of Porter."
Upstart Porter, which began operating in 2006, is best
known for its flights to and from Billy Bishop Toronto City
Airport, located on an island in Lake Ontario close to Toronto's
financial center.
In addition to serving Toronto, Canada's largest city, it
operates flights to other destinations in Eastern Canada as well
as to U.S. cities, including New York, Boston and Chicago.
In January, Porter announced it flew 2.1 million passengers,
a record for the rapidly expanding airline, and said it had
added a new destination, Washington Dulles.
Last year, Porter said it had suspended plans for an initial
public stock offering, put off by a shaky economic outlook and a
sharp slide in equity markets.
"There's always the possibility of (a union) introducing
additional costs to Porter ... in (an) airline business where
margins are razor-thin at the best of times," said Robert
Kokonis, managing director of airline consulting firm AirTrav
Inc.
A union application was granted to Porter's customer service
agents in Ottawa last year, the board said.
The Porter source also told Reuters there was an
unsuccessful effort to unionize the airline's flight attendants
several months ago.