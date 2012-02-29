Porter Air to announce travel partnerships in 2012, CEO

TORONTO Feb 29 Privately held Porter
Airlines will announce strategic partnerships in 2012 as it
seeks growth against bigger rivals Air Canada and
WestJet Airlines Ltd, its chief executive told Reuters
on Wednesday.
The partnerships, which would include interline and code
share agreements with U.S. and international carriers, follow
talks with about six carriers that began in late September, said
CEO Robert Deluce.
"I think there's good opportunity particularly from some of
our U.S. hub cities: Boston, New York, Chicago, perhaps even
Montreal, we'll see where it leads us," Deluce said.
Porter, which has expanded rapidly since it began operating
in 2006, is best known for its flights to and from Billy Bishop
Toronto City Airport, located on an island in Lake Ontario close
to Toronto's financial center.
The carrier, which last year shelved plans for an initial
public offering due to unfavorable market conditions, is
well-funded for the next 18 to 24 months, Deluce said.
"Our capital levels are sufficient now to see us through any
anticipated growth that we have on our shorter term horizon. Mid
to long term, going and doing an additional raise is probably a
likely occurrence, but we're going to do it when conditions are
right, when the deal's right."