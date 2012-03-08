Porter Airlines profitable in 2011, CEO memo says

TORONTO, March 8 Canada's privately held
Porter Airlines was profitable in 2011, according to an e-mail
sent to employees by Chief Executive Robert Deluce on Thursday.
Announcing a staff profit-sharing plan in a memo obtained by
Reuters, Deluce said that employees are eligible to share a pool
of about C$500,000 ($505,000).
"2011 was an important turning point for the company. We
believe that the foundation we have built, combined with the
strength of our Porter team, is the springboard for even greater
success and reward in 2012," Deluce said.
The small regional carrier, which competes against Air
Canada and WestJet Airlines Ltd in Eastern
Canada and into the U.S. Northeast, is facing a union drive by
its pilots.
Last week, Deluce told Reuters that Toronto-based Porter
will announce strategic partnerships in 2012 as it seeks growth
against bigger rivals.
He said the airline was last profitable in 2007, the year
after it began operating from Toronto's island airport, close to
the city's downtown business and financial center.