UPDATE 3-Canada's Porter Airlines plots big expansion with Bombardier jets

By Susan Taylor and Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 10 Canadian regional carrier
Porter Airlines laid out a bold expansion plan on Wednesday
built around a conditional order worth up to $2.08 billion for
Bombardier Inc's new CSeries jets that would more than
double its fleet.
But the push for new markets and bigger planes comes with a
big "if" for Porter.
The privately held airline must first get the rules at its
Toronto hub, which prohibit the operation of commercial jets,
changed. Porter currently flies a fleet of 26 Bombardier Q400
turboprop planes.
"We believe it is time to spread our wings," Porter Chief
Executive Robert Deluce told a press conference at its hub, the
small Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, which is a short ferry
ride from downtown Toronto. "We selected, we announced, we're
now going forward seeking the approval."
A 1983 agreement between the city, the federal government
and the Toronto Port Authority prohibits both the operation of
commercial jets at the airport on Toronto Island and the
expansion of the airport's runway, which is too short for a
CSeries jet.
Changing those rules is sure to spark controversy and fierce
opposition over noise and pollution levels.
Deluce said he hopes an agreement will come in six months,
including a pledge to punch the runway out by what Porter says
is a "modest" 168 meters (551 feet) in each direction into Lake
Ontario.
Founded in 2006, Porter currently flies its turboprops to 19
cities in Eastern Canada and the United States, with routes
restricted by the Q400's range of about 1,000 miles (1,600
kilometers).
The CS100 has a range of just over 3,000 miles, but that
depends on load factor and runway length.
Bombardier and Porter say the 110-seat CS100 boasts lower
emissions than rival planes and is the quietest commercial jet,
with noise levels comparable to the planes Porter currently
operates.
"It's definitely the right airplane for this airport,"
Deluce said.
If Porter gets its way on changing the airport's rules of
operation, it expects delivery of its first CS100 in 2016,
allowing it to offer flights to Western Canada and to
further-afield destinations in the United States and to the
Caribbean.
The Toronto Port Authority said it took "no position on
Porter's business aspirations," but it would not consider any
change until Toronto's city council had decided on Porter's
request. The city said it had not yet received a proposal.
The federal government's Transport Canada said it has not
been approached by the city or the port authority, nor has it
received a request to amend the airport agreement.
COMPETITION TO HEAT UP
Some view Porter's Bombardier order - it's the first
Canadian customer for the CSeries - as a potential harbinger of
deals with the country's other two main airlines.
Porter was the first domestic carrier to buy Bombardier's
Q400 planes, before its significantly larger Canadian rival
WestJet Airlines and Air Canada's regional affiliate
Jazz Aviation followed suit.
Porter's growth plans will further ratchet up competition
with Air Canada and WestJet, both of which plan to launch new
airlines this summer.
Air Canada, the country's largest airline, has some slots at
Billy Bishop airport, but Porter is the largest operator there
by far.
"Air Canada wants some assurance that this public asset will
be opened up to greater competition, and that slots will become
available for carriers such as Air Canada, who have been
actively seeking increased access for some time," Air Canada
spokesman Peter Fitzpatrick said.
WestJet expects competition to increase and is preparing
accordingly, spokesman Robert Palmer said.
Porter's order for 12 CSeries jets is valued at $870 million
at list prices, with options for another 18 aircraft swelling
the value to $2.08 billion.
The airline also announced options on six Q400 NextGen
turboprop planes, taking the total deal value to $2.29 billion.
Deluce said he does not expect any problems with financing
the purchase, confirming a Reuters report on Tuesday that the
airline was profitable in fiscal 2012.
He said the airline is not currently considering an initial
public offering of shares, but might do so in the future.
The $3.4 billion CSeries is scheduled to enter service in
mid-2014 and Bombardier, the world's fourth-largest plane maker,
has said it is confident it will have 300 firm orders for the
plane by then. As of Dec. 31, it had 148 firm orders.
Bombardier shares added 1 Canadian cent to end at C$4.09 on
the Toronto Stock Exchange on Wednesday.