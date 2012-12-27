Vinci bid expected to win Portugal's ANA-sources

LONDON/LISBON Dec 27 French construction group
Vinci is expected to win a bidding race for Portuguese
airports operator ANA, with a deal that could help indebted
Portugal raise up to 3 billion euros ($4 billion), three people
with knowledge of the matter said.
The people told Reuters on Thursday that Vinci had been
chosen from four final contenders, including Fraport
of Germany, Zurich airport operator Flughafen and
Argentinian infrastructure group Corporacion America.
"The Vinci offer is so high that it was placed at the top of
the list for the cabinet to evaluate. The preliminary evaluation
was to recommend Vinci, for its financial bid and overall
parameters. But the decision is with the cabinet," one of the
people said.
Portuguese government officials said the cabinet was still
in a meeting and had no immediate comment.
Vinci declined to comment.
($1 = 0.7563 euros)
(Reporting by Sophie Sassard in London and Sergio Goncalves in
Lisbon; Editing by Erica Billingham)