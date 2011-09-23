版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 9月 24日 星期六 03:00 BJT

Portland diesel, gasoline rise on refinery work

Sept 23 Wholesale ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the Portland, Oregon, market climbed 6 cents per gallon on Friday as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) began shutting units at its 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes, Washington, for planned work, traders said.

Gasoline differentials in the Portland market rose by 5 cents as well on Friday, traders said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐