Portland diesel, gasoline rise on refinery work

Sept 23 Wholesale ultra-low sulfur diesel differentials in the Portland, Oregon, market climbed 6 cents per gallon on Friday as Royal Dutch Shell (RDSa.L) began shutting units at its 145,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Anacortes, Washington, for planned work, traders said.

Gasoline differentials in the Portland market rose by 5 cents as well on Friday, traders said. (Reporting by Kristen Hays; Editing by Bob Burgdorfer)