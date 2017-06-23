UPDATE 3-Portola shares soar after FDA approves clot preventing drug

(Adds stock reaction)
By Toni Clarke
WASHINGTON, June 23 The U.S. Food and Drug
Administration on Friday approved a new oral blood-thinner made
by Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc to prevent deep vein
thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms in acutely ill patients who
are not undergoing surgery.
The news sent Portola's shares up as much as 51 percent to
$57.90.
The drug, BevyxXa, known also as betrixaban, is the first
oral treatment and first extended duration treatment for this
patient population, the company said.
Roughly 200,000 people in the United States develop deep
vein thrombosis each year, with about 40,000 of them dying of
pulmonary embolism, caused when a blood clot breaks loose and
travels to the lungs, blocking blood flow, the company said.
Analysts on average expect the drug to generate sales of
$313 million by 2020, rising to more than $1 billion by 2023,
according to Thomson Reuters data.
The shares were halted at $38.44 pending the news. They rose
to $57.90, more than a 1-1/2-year high, following the news
before slipping to $54.08 in late afternoon trading.
BevyxXa will compete in the hospital setting with the
injectable medications heparin and Sanofi TA's
Lovenox, which are typically used for short durations.
Unlike those drugs, BevyxXa, a once-daily pill, is designed
for use both in hospital and for after a patient goes home. The
drug does not currently face competition in the home setting,
where the majority of DVT events occur, the company said.
BevyxXa was tested using a novel clinical trial strategy
designed to test a series of subgroups before testing the
broader patient population. It first tested the highest risk
patients. Then it tested a lower risk group, and finally the
overall patient population.
Preliminary data from the trial failed to show that BevyxXa
was statistically superior to Lovenox in the highest risk
cohort, a finding that threatened to sink the entire trial and
sent the company's shares plummeting roughly 30 percent in March
2016.
A subsequent analysis that included more patients and was
published earlier this year showed that the drug had, in fact,
met its main goal in the highest risk population. The FDA's
analysis found the same thing. BevyxXa reduced the overall rate
of death and blood clots by 1.6 percent compared with Lovenox.
