Portola's AndexXa fails to get US FDA approval

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Aug 18 Portola Pharmaceuticals said on Wednesday its investigational drug AndexXa did not get approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
AndexXa is being developed for patients being treated with a Factor Xa inhibitor when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding.
Factor Xa plays a key role in blood coagulation.
The FDA also sought additional information related to manufacturing of the drug.
Portola is developing drugs related to thrombosis and other hematologic diseases.
Portola's shares fell 11 percent to $23.69 in regular trading on Wednesday, and a further 12 percent in after-hours trade. (Reporting by Bhanu Pratap in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.