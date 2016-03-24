Portola's long-acting blood thinner misses main goal in study

March 24 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc said late-stage data showed its oral anticoagulant was not superior to an injectable standard therapy in preventing blood clots in acutely ill patients.

There was no statistical difference in major bleeding between the patients who were treated with Portola's drug, betrixaban, and those given the injectable, enoxaparin, in the study, the company said.

Betrixaban is being evaluated for use in patients who are hospitalized for serious common medical conditions such as heart failure, stroke, infection and pulmonary disease. (Reporting by Natalie Grover in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)