公司新闻(英文) | 2014年 10月 1日 星期三

Portola Pharma drug reverses effect of anti-clotting drugs in study

Oct 1 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc said its drug met the main goal of reversing the effect of anti-coagulant drugs in a late-stage study.

Data showed that an intravenous shot of the drug, andexanet alfa, immediately reversed the effect of Eliquis, an anti-clotting drug by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co and Pfizer Inc.

Andexanet alfa is also being tested against Xarelto, a drug made by Bayer Healthcare and Johnson & Johnson's unit Janssen, Portola said in a statement. (Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey)
