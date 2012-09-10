Portugal to announce bailout review results on Tuesday

LISBON, Sept 10 Portugal's government will on
Tuesday announce the results of the fifth review of the
country's 78-billion-euro bailout by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund, the finance ministry said late on
Monday.
The results will be announced by Finance Minister Vitor
Gaspar a few days after the prime minister unveiled new
austerity measures for 2013, a move that suggested the country
was struggling to meet the bailout's tough budget goals.
The finance ministry said in a statement that Gaspar will
hold a press conference at 1400 GMT on Tuesday to announce the
results of the review by inspectors from the European
Commission, the European Central Bank and the IMF.
The inspectors have approved Portugal's economic performance
in all previous quarterly reviews of the bailout. In keeping
with the practice at previous reviews, the officials will not
attend the press conference.
The review centres on strict fiscal goals, as well as
economic reforms, such as changes to the labour and legal
systems.
Economists say Portugal is highly unlikely to meet this year
and next year's tough budget goals under the bailout as the
country's recession has become deeper than expected, undermining
tax revenues.
As a consequence, Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho
announced on Friday he would raise social security taxes on all
workers next year, angering the opposition Socialists who on
Monday demanded to know why the measures had to be taken.
The government has yet to spell out whether the additional
austerity measures will be sufficient to meet next year's budget
deficit goal of 3 percent of gross domestic product or whether
it will seek to delay the target, breaking its pledge to meet
all of the bailout's conditions.
Portugal's economic crisis has been relatively contained -
the country has been hoping to emulate fellow bail out recipient
Ireland rather than Greece.
Lisbon has so far won praise from Brussels and Berlin for
its reform efforts under the bailout.
But a key advantage of relative political consensus
surrounding the bailout may be fraying as the opposition
Socialists step up their criticism of greater austerity,
something which could lead to more protests and strikes.