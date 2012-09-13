Portugal Socialists threaten to end bailout consensus

LISBON, Sept 13 Portugal's main opposition
Socialists threatened on Thursday to put an end to a cross-party
backing for an EU/IMF bailout and said they would vote against
the 2013 draft budget if the government insists on new tax
hikes.
Although the ruling centre-right coalition has the necessary
majority in parliament, Berlin and Brussels have particularly
praised the wide political consensus in Portugal behind
austerity needed to attain the fiscal goals of the
78-billion-euro bailout.
"The government has failed all around and wants to repeat
the error next year in a harsher dose," Socialist leader Antonio
Jose Seguro said in a televised statement. "I decided that the
party should vote against the budget," he said, adding that the
party would also consider a no-confidence motion in the
government.
Last Friday's decision by the government to raise social
security contributions by all workers to 18 percent from 11
percent in 2013 has been heavily criticised by labour unions,
business leaders and even members of the ruling coalition.
Criticism of the tax hikes from unions and opposition
parties grew louder this week after the country's lenders,
European Union and IMF said they had agreed to ease the
country's fiscal goals under the bailout.