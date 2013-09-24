Banif seeks to sell Brazil unit by year-end

LISBON, Sept 24 Portugal's fourth-largest listed
bank, Banif, plans to sell its Brazilian subsidiary
by the end of this year and has picked Credit Suisse as an
advisor for the sale, a bank spokesman said on Tuesday.
He said the Brazilian unit has 600 million euros in assets
after the Portuguese bank has written off 200 million euros in
impairments there, and a work force of 150 people.
"The selling process will be launched in October and the
goal is to sell the Brazil unit by the end of the year," he
said. "There is interest. Those interested at the moment are
Brazilians," he added.
The bank, which had to resort to a capital increase,
including with the help of state funds, is also seeking to sell
a smaller subsidiary in Cape Verde, the spokesman added.
(Reporting By Sergio Goncalves, writing by Andrei Khalip)