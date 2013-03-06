UPDATE 1-Portugal antitrust body searches banks

LISBON, March 6 Portugal's anti-trust authority AdC launched searches at several banks on Wednesday on suspicion they violated competition rules, the AdC said.

The AdC said in a statement the searches were carried out to "verify suspicions of exchanges of sensitive commercial information in the national market".

It did not say which banks were searched, adding that banks' normal operations were not affected by the operation.

None of the banks contacted by Reuters would comment.

The anti-trust authority said it would not reveal further details of the case because it was covered by Portuguese law on judicial secrecy.

Shares in Portugal's main listed banks - Millennium bcp , Banco Espirito Santo and Banco BPI - were unchanged after the news, with BES rising 0.65 percent and the other two slightly in the red. The main Lisbon stock index was off 0.34 percent.

Publico newspaper said 16 judges and 25 prosecutors were taking part in the raids.