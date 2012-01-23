Portugal's BCP eyes China, Brazil to raise capital

* Talks with Chinese, Brazilian investors underway-sources
* BCP's capital shortfall seen at up to 3 bln euros
* Allure of emerging mkt ties may limit need for asset sales
By Sergio Goncalves
LISBON, Jan 23 Portugal's Millennium bcp
bank has turned to China and Brazil to find fresh
capital, seeking to leverage the country's former colonial ties
to meet a shortfall of up to 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion)
under new European capital rules.
While the lender is hampered at home by Portugal's debt
crisis and deep austerity imposed by a 78-billion-euro bailout,
BCP's main attraction to potential shareholders is access to
fast-growing markets in Angola, Mozambique and Poland.
"Contacts with possible shareholders in China and Brazil to
enter to reinforce BCP's capital are taking place and are well
advanced, but given the complexity, we can't talk about
deadlines," a source close to the process told Reuters.
Portuguese companies, including its banks, have
long-standing links with the country's former colonies,
especially Angola and Brazil, which they have sought to expand
in recent years as the local economy was hammered by its debt
crisis.
That has brought shareholders from those countries --
Angolan state-oil company Sonangol is already the single largest
BCP shareholder with an 11.6 percent stake -- to many Portuguese
firms, opening up an important avenue of capital that is not
necessarily available to other European countries.
Analysts say BCP's capital shortfall to meet a capital ratio
target of 9 percent in June, as demanded by the European Banking
Authority (EBA), could reach 3 billion euros. That would be way
above the 1.73 billion euros estimated by the EBA, as a transfer
of the bank's pension fund to state coffers and impairments from
bad loans, put at 380 million euros, increased the shortfall.
"There could well be room for shareholder rearrangement at
BCP, involving an entry of new shareholders, namely from China
and Brazil, that could be done via a cash call," said Andre
Rodrigues, a banking analyst at Caixa Banco de Investimento.
"Also, Sonangol could possibly reinforce its stake. All this
would diminish the recourse to the public recapitalisation
line," he added. Rodrigues expected no major asset sales by BCP.
Portugal's bailout provided by the European Union and the
International Monetary Fund includes a 12 billion euro line for
bank capital needs. BCP officials have not ruled out resorting
to the line in 2012.
But the costs of resorting to the line, most likely via
so-called CoCo, or contingent capital instruments, and other
terms are not yet completely clear, and banks are likely to use
other means of strengthening their capital where possible.
BCP shares have recovered from all-time lows of around 0.10
euros hit in December and are now trading near the highest level
in more than two months, at around 14 cents of a euro.
CHINESE ENTRY IN PORTUGAL ALREADY UNDER WAY
The potential entry of Chinese shareholders has been
anticipated since last month's acquisition of a major stake in
Portugal's EDP utility by China Three Gorges.
The state-controlled giant not only paid a hefty 2.7 billion
euros for the state's stake in EDP, but also pledged to bring
financing for banks and other companies in Portugal worth up to
8 billion euros.
China State Grid is now also bidding to buy a key stake in
power grid operator REN.
Even before the acquisition, Three Gorges officials
specifically referred to talks between Chinese banks and
Millennium bcp.
BCP's decision in December to call off the sale of its
Polish unit -- Millennium Bank -- could have been a
signal that it was confident enough to attract new capital
through a 'cash call' even if it would be highly dilutive for
existing shareholders.
"The best thing for BCP is to keep Poland, which is a big
contributor to earnings, and organize shareholders from Brazil
and China that can resolve its capital problems," said a
financial source with knowledge of BCP's contacts.
"There have been conversations for several months with the
blessing of existing long-term shareholders," the source added.
A 7.5-billion-euro rights issue by Italy's UniCredit SpA
has proven such deals are tricky in the present market
environment. The issue looks set to be almost entirely taken up,
although the company's share price has fallen by around 70
percent in the past year, with the two-for-one share sale
expected to dilute 2012 earnings per share by around 65 percent.
Jose Santos Teixeira, fund manager at Optimize brokers, said
new shareholders from the booming emerging economies could be a
"life-buoy" for BCP and possibly other banks, as they are
capable of solving the problem of banks' limited own capital and
low credit ratings if they take sizeable stakes.
An entry by Chinese banks would make sense, not least
because it would boost partnerships with Africa's key oil
producer Angola. Chinese investors could enter into BCP in
tandem with Brazil -- another key commodities producer.
Sonangol may also be interested in boosting its stake --
some local media have said Angolan President Jose Eduardo dos
Santos told Portuguese Prime Minister Pedro Passos Coelho in
November Sonangol was ready to increase its stake. Sonangol and
BCP already have a banking partnership in Angola.
More recently, Brazil's state-controlled Banco do Brasil
, has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a
stake in BCP.
The risk of taking capital from investors in Brazil and
China, however, is it could give more clout to foreign entities
whose longer-term ambitions may not be aligned to existing
shareholders.
Diario Economico business newspaper said last week BCP's
officials were to visit China and Brazil towards the end of the
month to convince the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China
and Banco do Brasil to take a 15 percent stake each. BCP has
declined to comment on the search for new shareholders.