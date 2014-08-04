Angola guarantee for BES Angolan unit to be revoked in overhaul - cenbank

REFILE-Freeport warns Indonesia copper mine workers as Grasberg strike looms
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
JOHANNESBURG Aug 4 Angola's central bank on Monday announced "extraordinary overhaul measures" for the local unit of Portugal's Banco Espirito Santo, saying a sovereign guarantee of most of its loans would be revoked in the initial phase of this process.
Provisional administrators had been named to carry out the overhaul, National Bank of Angola said in a statement, citing the "deteriorated state" of the credit portfolio of Banco Espirito Santo Angola (BESA).
The bank's assets would be assessed and could be sold-off or restructured, it said. (Reporting by Xola Potelwa, Pascal Fletcher; Editing by Joe Brock)
* Workers concerned over future employment amid contract dispute
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 A massive power outage threw San Francisco into chaos for most of the work day on Friday, knocking out traffic signals, paralyzing businesses and halting the city's famed cable cars.
SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 Apple Inc outlined a plan to train operators of self-driving cars in documents submitted to California regulators earlier this month, the latest clues to the company's autonomous vehicle technology aspirations.