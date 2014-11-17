Portugal investigates 'massive' BES debt issues to cover family dues

| LISBON
LISBON Nov 17 The Bank of Portugal is
investigating former management of Banco Espirito Santo over
suspected illegal debt issuance via a Swiss go-between to
replace liabilities of the collapsed business empire of the
bank's founding family with BES debt.
Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa told a parliament
committee looking into the rescue of BES by the state in August
the central bank was also examining alleged concealment of
losses by family holding company Espirito Santo International
(ESI) that placed its debt via BES to the bank's retail clients.
Costa defended his tackling of the BES crisis as timely and
diligent and said the bank's management used the scheme to
illegally bypass his own directives not to increase BES's
exposure to the Espirito Santos family businesses.
Criticised by the opposition for failing to detect problems
around BES in time, Costa said the fact that most Espirito Santo
holding firms were registered abroad, outside his bank's
jurisdiction, had also complicated the task of BES supervision.
In late August, Reuters exposed the Espirito Santo borrowing
spree and other attempts to save the family empire that ignored
central bank orders that the management stop mixing the lender's
affairs with the family business.
Costa said there was "evidence suggesting deceit and harmful
management by BES management in what regards issuance and
placement of BES debt in special purpose vehicles via various
movements made via a Swiss intermediary".
Costa has previously mentioned Swiss-based Eurofin
Securities as the company linked to such bond placements.
Those operations were made "in order to make massive
substitution of Espirito Santo Group debt with BES debt
circumventing the ring-fencing and safeguarding (of BES
accounts) imposed by the Bank of Portugal," Costa said.
The central bank had been hoping to save BES via a private
recapitalisation. But a 3.6 billion euro loss posted by the bank
in late July, which was much larger than expected due to an
increase in exposure to family liabilities, forced the
authorities to intervene with a 4.9 billion rescue.
A working bank, Novo Banco, was carved out of BES, the
country's second-largest lender, while toxic assets remained
with BES that the authorities plan to wind down.
Up until July, the bank was headed by family patriarch
Ricardo Espirito Santo Salgado and people close to him.
Salgado has denied knowledge of any irregularities.
(Writing by Andrei Khalip; Editing by Mark Heinrich)