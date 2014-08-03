Portugal to rescue BES with 4.9 bln euros using bailout funds

BRIEF-Potlatch Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.41
* Expect significantly improved operating results in our wood products segment in Q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LISBON Aug 3 Portugal's central bank said on Sunday it decided to rescue troubled lender Banco Espirito Santo in a 4.9 billion euro recapitalisation to be pumped into the healthy part of the bank that will be separated from its compromised assets.
The money comes mostly from the country's international bailout, which had a 6.4 billion euro line available for bank recapitalisation, via a bank resolution fund set up by Portugal in 2012, Bank of Portugal Governor Carlos Costa said.
Current shareholders in BES and holders of subordinated debt will be responsible for the risks in the "bad bank" mainly associated the crumbling business empire of the bank's founding Espirito Santo family. (Reporting By Andrei Khalip; Editing by Sandra Maler)
SYDNEY, April 27 Australia's Wesfarmers Ltd , owner of the country's No. 2 grocery chain, said third quarter food and liquor sales rose 1.2 percent as a strategy of cutting shelf prices to win customers was offset by higher wholesale prices.
MEXICO CITY, April 26 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a first-quarter profit of 1.35 billion pesos ($72.1 million), up 125 percent compared with the same period last year.