BES says Goldman Sachs taken 2.27 pct interest in bank

LISBON, July 22 Banco Espirito Santo (BES), Portugal's largest listed bank, said on Tuesday that U.S. investment bank Goldman Sachs has acquired a 2.27 percent interest in the bank.

BES said Goldman Sachs had carried out two purchases on July 15, of shares and financial instruments, equivalent to a 2.27 percent interest in the bank.

(Reporting By Axel Bugge, editing by Laura Noonan)
